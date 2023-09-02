TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.