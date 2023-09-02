Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $11,744,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 61,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 187,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

