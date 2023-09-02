Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 5.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $22.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.19. 5,176,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,219. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.