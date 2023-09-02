Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 24,981 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

