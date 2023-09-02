Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,976 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $72,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.52. 1,174,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

