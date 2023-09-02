9,195 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

