Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. 4,112,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. The company has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.