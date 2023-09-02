Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.47 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $14.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

