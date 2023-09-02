Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.01. 576,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.