Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. 17,522,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

