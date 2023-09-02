HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.37. 631,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

