Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 5.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.01. 576,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

