Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

Chevron stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 6,663,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

