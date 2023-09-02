Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $45.42. 5,147,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

