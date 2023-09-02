Prudential PLC Sells 795 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

