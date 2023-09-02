Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

