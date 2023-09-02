Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

