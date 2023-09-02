WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,018 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

BK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

