Miramar Capital LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

