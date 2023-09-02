Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,115. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

