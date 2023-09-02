Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.32. 4,801,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,931. The company has a market cap of $241.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

