Trellis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 56,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,694,000 after buying an additional 58,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,451. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

