Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 6.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

