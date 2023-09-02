Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,819 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 115,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. 2,113,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,285. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

