Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

