ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $375.63

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $375.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00248170 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014993 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016886 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
