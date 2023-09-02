Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $42.19 million and $2.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003832 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000636 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006223 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

