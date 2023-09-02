Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $714.74 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $714.74 million and $8.75 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,455,196,919 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,447,213,179.11943. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03510273 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $8,768,271.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

