Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.08. 575,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

