FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. KLA makes up 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.