Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.1 %

GPN opened at $129.32 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

