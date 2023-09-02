TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 375 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 6,921,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

