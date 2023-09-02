Aviva PLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Baidu by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $146.47 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

