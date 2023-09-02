Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $706.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.