Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 7,613 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,135. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

