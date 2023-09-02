Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,900,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DUK opened at $87.93 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

