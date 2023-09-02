Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 331,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,981,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $153.99 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

