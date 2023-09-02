Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

