Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,068 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Airbnb worth $218,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares in the company, valued at $403,318,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

