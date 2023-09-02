Sei Investments Co. Acquires 64,424 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.