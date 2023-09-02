NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,820 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,650 shares of company stock worth $26,448,471 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

