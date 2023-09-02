State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

