State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 267.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

