Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 19,447 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

