Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

