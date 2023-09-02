Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Coterra Energy worth $223,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.46 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

