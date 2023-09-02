Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,925,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

