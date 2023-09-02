Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $116.37. 1,020,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

