Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.45. The stock had a trading volume of 657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,478. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

