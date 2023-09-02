TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.43. 1,879,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

